Pakistan's leaders set to hold national security review following Iran standoff

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has summoned a meeting of top civilian and military leaders on Friday for a national security review amid a stand-off with Iran, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi told Reuters.

Pakistan's foreign ministry quoted its minister as saying the country has no interest or desire to escalate matters with Iran.

Islamabad launched retaliatory strikes on separatist militants inside Iran on Thursday, two days after Tehran sent shock waves around the region with a missile strike against what it described as hardline Sunni Muslim militants in south-west Pakistan.

Pakistan's response is the first air strike on Iranian soil since the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

Iran said on Friday it successfully carried out an air defence drill using drones designed to intercept hostile targets in an area stretching from its southwestern to southeastern coasts.

“Iranian forces have successfully launched a new air defence method that uses drones to intercept and target hostile targets,” state-run Press TV quoted an Iranian army spokesman as saying.

The two-day drills, which began on Thursday, cover an area from Abadan in southwestern Khuzestan province to Chahbahar in southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province that borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, Reuters reported.

Tuesday's strike was one of Iran's toughest cross-border assaults on the militant Jaish Al Adl group in Pakistan, which Tehran says has links to ISIS.

Many of the group's members previously belonged to a now-defunct militant group known as Jundallah that pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Instability concerns

The attack deepened concern about instability in the Middle East, where tension has been high since the Israel-Gaza war erupted in October.

Iran-allied militias from Yemen to Lebanon have launched strikes on US and Israeli targets, including on Red Sea shipping, in sympathy with Palestinians in Gaza.

The strikes also came a day after Iran launched attacks in Iraq and Syria, which it said were intended to take out Israeli espionage and ISIS operations, respectively.

Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran in protest after Tuesday's attack.

For its part, Tehran strongly condemned Pakistan's strikes on Thursday, saying civilians were killed, and summoned Pakistan's most senior diplomat in Iran to explain.

Meanwhile, Russia called for restraint and diplomacy on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the escalation was cause for concern and was partly a consequence of the Gaza crisis, Reuters reported.

Asked about the situation between Iran and Pakistan, he said Russia was maintaining contacts with both sides through diplomatic channels.