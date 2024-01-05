India sends warship to aid cargo vessel after hijack attempt off Somalia

The Indian Navy has sent a guided missile destroyer to assist a Liberia-flagged cargo ship boarded by pirates off the coast of Somalia.

The INS Chennai, part of India's maritime force to protect shipping in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean, was sent to the scene of the hijacking attempt, along with maritime patrol aircraft, the navy said on Friday.

It said the aircraft was monitoring the ship's movements while the INS Chennai sailed towards it to offer assistance.

“The aircraft overflew the vessel on early morning of 05 Jan 24 and established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the safety of the crew,” the navy said.

It did not identify the vessel.

The ship notified the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations of the attack on Thursday.

The UKMTO said “five to six unauthorised armed persons have boarded a merchant vessel in the vicinity of Eyl”, a town on Somalia's coast.

“Crew are mustered in citadel,” it added, referring to the room on a ship dedicated for those on board to shelter in the event of an attack.

The vessel was destined for Khalifa bin Salman Port in Bahrain, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey.

This comes amid a rise in pirate attacks and an alleged deal between Al Shabab and Somali pirates operating off the country's coast, which will see the militant group provide protection in exchange for a share of the ransom for captured ships.

The group has yet to officially confirm the agreement, but it has threatened an end to a lull in pirate attacks. It will reportedly receive 30 per cent of all ransom proceeds.

In December, pirates seized the MV Ruen and its 18 crew members.

The region has also witnessed an escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, where Yemen-based Houthis have carried attacks at commercial ships in retaliation for Israel’s military offensive against Gaza.

This prompted the US and its allies to increase their naval presence.

India in recent weeks had sent out three guided missile destroyers to maintain a deterrent presence and was using long-range P-8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft to patrol the waters off its western coast, after a chemical tanker was hit by a drone on December 24.

“The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region along with international partners and friendly foreign countries,” a naval official said.