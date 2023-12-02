Philippines earthquake: Magnitude-7.5 tremor sparks tsunami warning off Mindanao

The Philippines has issued a tsunami warning in the Pacific Ocean after an earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao in the southern region of country.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the earthquake measured at magnitude-7.5 at a depth of 63 kilometres off the coast of Surigao del Sur. Philvolcs reported the earthquake at magnitude-6.9.

#TsunamiPH



ADVISORY: TSUNAMI WARNING



Tsunami Information No.1

Date and Time: 02 Dec 2023 - 10:37 PM

Magnitude = 6.9

Depth = 008 kilometers

Location = 08.52°N, 126.69°E - Offshore of Surigao Del Surhttps://t.co/YnEUN7M8Qs pic.twitter.com/C3Ris1BCVp — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) December 2, 2023

The Philippine Seismology Agency PHIVOLCS said tsunami waves could hit the Philippines by midnight local time (4pm GMT) and could continue for hours.

The Japanese broadcaster NHK said tsunami waves of up to a metre (3 feet) high were expected to reach Japan's western coast a little later - by 1.30 am on Sunday (4.30pm GMT on Saturday).

More to follow