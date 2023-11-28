Uttarakhand tunnel: Rescuers break through to Indian workers trapped for 17 days

Indian rescue workers and engineers have achieved a breakthrough to free 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel that caved in during construction work nearly three weeks ago.

Teams of doctors and ambulances have been on standby at a makeshift hospital outside the tunnel to offer immediate assistance to the men, who are expected to be severely weakened by their ordeal.

The workers have been assisted with 90cm-wide metal pipes that have been pushed into the rock. Rescuers on Tuesday morning were only three metres away from the trapped workers, and managed to cut through the last debris by hand.

Emergency services in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand had struggled to free the men, even after bringing in powerful hydraulic augurs to bore into the rock, overcoming drilling machinery breaking down, bad weather and landslides.

In the latest mishap to hit the rescue operation, machinery boring through rock and debris became jammed when it hit a steel beam in the rubble.

Rescuers then resorted to manual digging, sending in “rat-miners” who work in small spaces, after the drilling machine broke down irreparably on Friday.

It had bored through about 47 metres of the approximately 60 metres of rock, before rescuers started to work by hand to create a passageway.

Rescue teams have inserted pipes into dug-out areas and welded them together ready for the workers to be brought out on wheeled stretchers.

The men have been stuck in the 4.5km tunnel in Uttarkashi since it caved in early on November 12. They were first located a week ago through a small opening in the rock and seen on camera in good spirits.

Water and food was passed through the small shaft, keeping the men alive and staving off death from dehydration.