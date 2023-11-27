Malaysia to end visa requirements for Indian and Chinese travellers

Malaysia is scrapping entry visa requirements for Indian and Chinese citizens from the beginning of December, in a bid to boost tourism.

Travellers from India will be allowed to stay in the country for up to 30 days visa-free, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told his People’s Justice Party’s annual congress in Putrajaya on Sunday.

Indian citizens are currently eligible for a visa on arrival in Malaysia, provided they enter from Thailand, Indonesia or Singapore or hold a US-visa in their passports.

Indian and Chinese citizens make up the largest chunk of foreign tourists in Malaysia.

Malaysia is famous for its beaches, islands, forests, nature reserves and caves. It is a melting pot of different cultures, including Malay, Chinese, Indian and European.

Mr Anwar last month announced plans to improve visa facilities in 2024 to encourage tourists and investors.

Malaysia welcomed 350,000 Indian tourists last year – less than half pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019, the country attracted more than 730,000 tourists from India.

Malaysia has become the fourth country – after Vietnam, Thailand and Sri Lanka – to scrap visa requirements for Indian citizens of India from December.

Sri Lanka and Thailand earlier provided visa-on-arrival facilities to Indian citizens.

Indian passport-holders can travel to up to 57 countries without a visa, including Qatar and Oman.