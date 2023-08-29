Pakistan's high court suspends Imran Khan's graft conviction

Pakistan's high court has suspended former prime minister Imran Khan's recent conviction on corruption charges.

Mr Khan, 70, has been in prison since he was sentenced to three years in jail on August 5 on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his time as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

As a result of the conviction, he was also barred from contesting elections for five years.

An official of Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on Tuesday that the Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentence imposed by the lower court.

In his appeal, Mr Khan said he was convicted without being given the right to prepare his defence.

The former cricket star is facing several charges in dozens of cases filed after he was ousted from office in a no-confidence vote in April last year. He has said that the cases are politically motivated.

Pakistan is due to hold a general election later this year but the polls may delayed due to the redrawing of constituencies based on the country's latest census.