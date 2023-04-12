Four dead in 'firing incident' at Bathinda military garrison in India

At least four "fatal" casualties were reported inside a military garrison after what authorities said was a “firing incident” in India’s northern Punjab state on Wednesday, the Indian Army said.

The army said the incident was reported in the early hours of Wednesday inside the Bathinda military station.

“Four fatal casualties reported,” the army said, without giving the identities of the victims.

READ MORE Fears of Khalistan separatist revival in India downplayed

“The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operation in progress."

The Sikh-majority state shares a border with Pakistan, which has fought several conflicts with India, and has also witnessed recent violence by groups demanding a separate nation for the Sikh religious minority.

Media reports quote Punjab police sources as saying the incident could have been carried out by a solider, ruling out terrorism as a possible motive.

“About two days ago one Insas rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing. Some army personnel may be behind this,” Asian News Wire said, citing police.