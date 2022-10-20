Watch giant dome collapse after Indonesia mosque fire

Dramatic footage showing the collapse of a grand mosque's giant dome in Indonesia has emerged after a major fire.

The footage, obtained by AFP, shows the dome engulfed in thick grey smoke as flames rage below at the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in the country's capital on Wednesday.

READ MORE Iraqi Shiite shrine collapse kills seven

The video shows construction workers fleeing as the dome comes down.

No casualties were reported as a result of the collapse, police said.

The grand mosque was undergoing renovation.

Police said the fire could have been started by sparks as workers tried to cut down waterproof sheeting. The cause is being investigated.

The giant dome of a mosque collapsed after a fire in the Indonesian capital Jakarta. AFP

“We have discussed the possibility of continuing the renovation … the most important (thing) is we can use it (the mosque) again soon,” Jakarta's acting governor Heru Budi Hartono told Metro TV Thursday.

Four construction workers have been questioned in connection with the fire, police said.