Taiwan hit by third earthquake in three days

Tremor of 5.6 magnitude happened 2km underground

A bridge damaged by the second of three earthquakes in three days in Taiwan. EPA
Sep 19, 2022
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Taiwan on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The earthquake was 2 kilometres below the earth's surface.

The earthquake came just a day after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated south-eastern part of Taiwan, the island's weather bureau said.

Sunday's quake derailed train carriages, caused a convenience store to collapse and trapped hundreds of people on mountain roads.

The weather bureau said the epicentre was in Taitung county, and followed a 6.4 magnitude tremor on Saturday evening in the same area, which caused no casualties.

The US Geological Survey measured it at a magnitude 7.2 and a depth of 10km.

Taiwan's fire department said one person had died and 146 were injured by the quake.

An aerial view shows the collapsed Kaoliao bridge in eastern Taiwan's Hualien county, following a 6. 9 magnitude earthquake. AFP

Updated: September 19, 2022, 5:22 AM
