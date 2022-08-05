China sanctions Nancy Pelosi over Taiwan visit

China’s announced sanctions against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday after her visit to Taiwan this week prompted outrage from Beijing.

Its Foreign Ministry said Ms Pelosi was “seriously interfering in China’s internal affairs and seriously undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”. It said China would “impose sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family”, without giving further details.

Since Ms Pelosi left Taiwan this week, China has placed bans on importing dozens of goods from the island and launched major live-fire military drills that will last until midday on Sunday.

Beijing has insisted its war games are a “necessary” response to Ms Pelosi's visit, but Washington said China's leaders had “chosen to overreact”.

Ms Pelosi and US officials have repeatedly said her visit to Taiwan does not undermine Washington's “One China” policy. Beijing condemned the trip as a threat to stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The state-run Xinhua news agency said the Chinese military “flew more than 100 warplanes including fighters and bombers” during the exercises, as well as “over 10 destroyers and frigates”.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day take it, by force if necessary.

China has announced sanctions on a number of US officials in recent years for acting against what it views as its core interests and speaking out on human rights issues.

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Peter Navarro ― a trade adviser to former president Donald Trump ― were among those hit by earlier waves of sanctions. They are forbidden from entering China as well as doing business with Chinese entities.