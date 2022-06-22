Afghanistan earthquake: hundreds killed and dozens injured in Paktika

At least 255 people have been killed and 155 injured in a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the Afghan province of Paktika in the early hours of Wednesday, Afghanistan’s state-run news agency has reported.

The Bakhtar news agency said preliminary figures from local officials could increase after the quake in the Barmal, Ziruk, Naki and Kian districts of the province.

Several houses were destroyed and efforts are now under way to pull out bodies from under the rubble, officials told local TV channel Tolo News.

A man holds the body of a child from te rubble of a house following the earthqauke. Bakhtar News Agency

Afghanistan government spokeman Bilal Karimi said: "Unfortunately, last night there was a severe earthquakes in four districts of Paktika province, which killed and injured hundreds of our countrymen and destroyed dozens of houses. We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe."

The quake struck about 44 kilometres from the city of Khost in south-eastern Afghanistan, at a depth of 51km, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremors spread over 500km and were felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said in a tweet.

Many parts of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, as well as Pakistan's capital Islamabad, were jolted, according to witness accounts posted on the EMSC website and by Twitter users.

“Strong and long jolts,” one witness posted on EMSC from Kabul while another from Peshawar, in north-eastern Pakistan, said “it was strong”.

Rescuers were arriving by helicopter to search the rubble for survivors, Bakhtar reported.

— This is a developing story.