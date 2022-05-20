Tunnel collapse traps 10 in India's mountainous Jammu region

At least 10 workers are trapped under rubble after the collapse of a tunnel being constructed in a mountainous area of India’s northern Jammu region.

The incident happened late on Thursday night when part of a 100-metre tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national motorway in the Ramban area collapsed during an audit.

Three labourers, including women, were pulled from the rubble and taken to hospital.

A joint rescue operation by teams of police and the army is under way, with rock-breakers and mountain digging machines being used to remove debris to reach the stranded workers. The collapsed part is about 30 to 40 metres inside the tunnel.

Visuals from the site showed debris from the collapsed tunnel on the road and a lorry that was used to carry a power generator trapped under it as medical teams waited for those rescued.

“We got the information at 10.25pm about the cave-in in the mouth of the tunnel near Khooni Nalla about 15 kilometres from Ramban. We were able to rescue three people immediately and take them to the hospital ― one was shifted to Jammu because of a fractured bone,” Masrat-ul-Islam, deputy commissioner for Ramban, told The National.

Those trapped are mainly migrant workers from northern and eastern parts of India and at least two are from Nepal, authorities said.

The labourers were working at the tunnel, an alternate about 21 metres from the main tunnel, when it collapsed at about 10pm. It was made operational on Thursday.

Modi government building several tunnels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been constructing several tunnels in the treacherous mountainous region to connect the Himalayan valley to the rest of India through Jammu.

Every winter, the Kashmir region is blanketed with heavy snow, which blocks the only mootorway and cuts off the valley.

The Banihal and Ramban section, where the accident happened, is one of the crucial points because of its precarious topography, which makes it prone to landslides.

Authorities believe the tunnel collapsed because of the loose composition of the mountain earth.

They said the relief operation is challenging because the terrain is tough and the cavity has developed cracks because of the vibration generated from heavy machines, causing “shooting stones” — large pieces of rock that roll down at high speed — to halt the rescue work.

“This is a very difficult stretch and the rescue operation has been going on since midnight," Mr Masrat-ul-Islam said. "We have very little space to manoeuvre into the trapped area.

“We have to be careful about the shooting stones, which can further hamper the possibility of finding people alive. The rescue operation is ongoing but it is slow because we don’t want to risk the lives of those trapped and those operating machines.”