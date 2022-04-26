Karachi University blast: 3 Chinese nationals killed by female suicide bomber in Pakistan

At least three Chinese nationals and one other person were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bombing in Pakistan that was carried out by a woman on behalf of a local separatist movement.

The woman targeted a bus carrying staff from the Confucius Institute affiliated with the Karachi University.

The "Baloch Liberation Army” claimed responsibility with the group’s spokesman Jeeyand Balouch saying it was a “self-sacrificing attack on Chinese in Karachi.”

The bombing was the group’s first to be carried out by a female militant, he added.

Karachi police confirmed four people had died in the attack, including three Chinese nationals.

Chinese targets have regularly been attacked by separatists in Balochistan province, where Beijing is involved in huge infrastructure projects as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

Separatists have long harboured resentment against lucrative mining and energy projects in the region, saying locals do not see the benefits. – reporting by agencies

This is a developing story…