Afghan 'persons of merit' soften South Korea's hard stance on refugees

A boy looks out of a bus window as Afghans who supported the South Korean government's activities in Afghanistan arrive at the airport in Incheon, South Korea.

Pastor John Paik watched as five grey buses rolled down a rain-slicked street in the South Korean city of Jincheon, their hazard lights blinking in an offbeat pattern as they came to a stop.

The convoy had a police escort and several journalists looked on from under umbrellas and through camera lenses as a single hand reached out of a bus window and waved.

“I saw a child, she put her hand up — I was almost weeping. My heart was moving,” said Mr Paik, who leads a small church in the city.

Mr Paik was part of a small welcome committee receiving some 378 Afghans who had recently fled their home country as the Taliban took power. Their new temporary home will be a government site where they will go through quarantine and receive an introduction to life in South Korea.

In anticipation of their arrival, Mr Paik made a sign that read: “Welcome to Korea, Afghanistan brothers and sisters. We love all of you.”

But Mr Paik’s warm greeting for the new arrivals was unusual in South Korea, where significant stigma and mistrust hangs over refugees — particularly Muslims.

More than half the country’s population is against accepting refugees, a report released in December 2020 by the UN refugee agency showed.

Faced with a new influx of refugees from Afghanistan — many of whom helped Korean troops in the country — the South Korean government has attempted to rebrand the new arrivals, preferring to call them “persons of merit” in an effort to allay the public’s concerns.

“Frankly speaking, I do not like Muslims, especially regarding religion. Since they are sometimes dangerous, I am concerned that they can be a threat to our country,” Park Chun-hyeon, a local restaurant owner, said about the Afghans.

In 2018, South Korea erupted into widespread protests when 550 Yemeni refugees arrived at the holiday island of Jeju.

Fears of terrorism, crime and issues with culture and religion were often highlighted as reasons why South Korea couldn’t possibly accept refugees.

Anti-immigration activists at a protest in Seoul against a refugees from Yemen on June 30, 2018. AFP

But with a new wave of arrivals from Afghanistan, that picture seems to have changed.

“I welcome the Afghanistan refugees. There are not many Afghan refugees who have entered Korea until now and since they assisted our country during hardships, I believe that we should be prepared to accept them,” Mr Park said from his restaurant.

The government went to great lengths to point out that the Afghans who came to Jincheon had assisted Korea’s mission in Afghanistan by either working at the embassy, the Korean-run hospital or the job training centre.

It appears to have worked. Levels of support for the Afghans is stronger than in the past.

About seven out of 10 South Koreans support giving long-term visas to the newly arrived Afghans, a recent poll from Realmeter showed.

Even the operation to airlift the Afghans out of Kabul was named “Operation Miracle” and images of Korean troops caring for newborns about to board military transport jets helped win over the public.

Given the uproar that refugee arrivals have recently created in South Korea, and with an election on the horizon, the government needs the resettlement of Afghans to be a success.

Buses carrying Afghan evacuees arrive in Jincheon. EPA

“I have serious doubts that Korean politicians and political parties would rekindle this issue of refugees, especially before the presidential election next year,” said Kwon Hyeok-yong, a professor of political science at Korea University.

Public opinion on the refugee issue, he said, remains “quite polarised”.

There are signs, though, that sentiments in South Korea are slowly changing.

UNHCR surveys have shown that support for accepting refugees has risen among Koreans since the Yemenis arrived.

In 2018, only 24 per cent of Koreans were in favour of accepting refugees. But that figure rose to 33 per cent in 2020.

South Korean politicians have also seen that accepting refugees makes the country look good in the eyes of its peers.

“The success of the transfer operation and the open and inclusive stance of our people are being highly recognised by the international community,” South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in one of his weekly meetings, Yonhap News reported.

Nearly 70 years since the Korean War devastated the peninsula, South Korea has transformed from a country that produced refugees to one of the world’s biggest economies.

There is now a belief that the country should now be helping others.

“Korea also went through a lot of difficulties during the Korean War,” said Mr Paik, the pastor.

As South Korea has developed, he said, it must now help others who are in need.

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

INDIA SQUAD Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago: Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. -2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

