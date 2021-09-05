Afghan resistance spokesman Fahim Dashti 'assassinated' in Panjshir

Follow the latest updates on Afghanistan here

Fahim Dashti, spokesman of the anti-Taliban resistance in Afghanistan, was killed in Panjshir province on Sunday, sources from the National Resistance Front told The National.

While details of his death were unclear, one source revealed that Gen Abdul Wadood was also killed.

Dismissing reports that the high-ranking resistance leaders died in combat with the Taliban, the source said: "They were killed in a targeted assassination."

At the time of his death, Dashti was advising resistance leader Ahmad Massoud on the defence of the valley and in negotiations with the Taliban.

The National Resistance Front, led by Mr Massoud and Amrullah Saleh from Panjshir, the only province in Afghanistan that the Taliban do not control, has been engaged in heavy fighting with the Taliban in recent days.

The Taliban made a concerted effort to take the valley but, with the advantage of the mountainous terrain, the resistance fighters have largely managed to keep them out of the province.

But earlier on Sunday, resistance sources reported that Mr Saleh's residence in Panjshir valley came under attack from helicopters manned by Taliban fighters.

"Mr Saleh has been moved to another location and is safe," they said.

Both leaders who are believed to have died on Sunday were close aides of Mr Massoud's father, Ahmad Shah Massoud, the anti-Taliban mujahideen leader who was assassinated by Al Qaeda members just days before the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Dashti was with the elder Massoud during the attack, and was critically injured when the suicide bombers pretending to be journalists detonated their explosives.

Massoud was killed in the blast and was later declared a national hero.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

