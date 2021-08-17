Afghanistan: Turkey says positive messages coming from Taliban

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, whose country has offered to continue to run and protect Kabul's airport, says Turkey is engaged in a dialogue with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban.

Positive messages are coming from the Taliban, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, emphasising that Turkish troops in Afghanistan are not against the group.

Turkey has 600 soldiers in Afghanistan and is regarded as a major player in the international scramble shaping up in the country as US forces rush to complete their withdrawal.

“We are continuing to be in contact with all parties, including the Taliban,” Mr Cavusoglu said on a trip to Amman.

“We find positive the messages being sent by the Taliban, whether to diplomats, foreigners or to their people,” he said without elaborating.

Mr Cavusoglu said Turkish troops, concentrated in and around Kabul airport, were there to “instil security” as US-supervised evacuations resumed on Tuesday.

The US expects to complete its pull-out from Afghanistan by the end of the month.

Under a withdrawal deal signed in Doha with last year, the Taliban agreed not to let Afghanistan be used for international terrorism operations.

Turkish troops in Afghanistan have been part of a Nato force in Afghanistan since 2015 and is the only Muslim country in the alliance.

Turkish officials said this week that Ankara’s plans to keep forces at the Kabul airport after US troops leave would be difficult to maintain. They highlighted the Taliban’s swift sweep of the capital, most of which fell to the group in the past few days.

“We never sent any oppositional forces to Afghanistan,” Mr Cavusoglu told reporters after meeting Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi.

The Taliban last month warned Turkey against keeping forces at the airport.

Asked whether Jordan, a US ally, would establish ties with the Taliban, Mr Al Safadi said “priority is to guarantee security and stability and the rights of (Afghan) citizens”.

“After that anything can be considered,” Mr Al Safadi said.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Race results: 1. Thani Al Qemzi (UAE) Team Abu Dhabi: 46.44 min 2. Peter Morin (FRA) CTIC F1 Shenzhen China Team: +0.91sec 3. Sami Selio (FIN) Mad-Croc Baba Racing Team: +31.43sec

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

