Taliban capture provincial capital 50km south of Kabul

Advance in Logar is latest in the insurgents' lightning offensive that has claimed much of the north, west and south

The National
Aug 13, 2021

The Taliban captured the provincial capital of Logar province on Friday, just 50 km from Kabul, effectively opening a path to the seat of the nation.

"Now the Taliban are 100 per cent in control. There is no fighting at the moment. Most of the officials fled to Kabul," lawmaker Saeed Qaribullah Sadat told AFP.

The fall of Pul-i-Alam came as the insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, wresting control of its second and third biggest cities while Western embassies prepared to send in troops to help evacuate staff from the capital, Kabul.

The capture of the second-biggest city of Kandahar in the south and Herat in the west after days of clashes are a devastating setback for the government as the deadly Taliban insurgency turns into a rout of the security forces.

"The city looks like a front line, a ghost town," provincial council member Ghulam Habib Hashimi told Reuters from Herat, a city of about 600,000 people near the border with Iran.

"Families have either left or are hiding in their homes."

UN agencies on Friday warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as Taliban advances drive tens of thousands of people from their homes amid spreading hunger.

"We fear the worst is yet to come and the larger tide of hunger is fast approaching... The situation has all the hallmarks of a humanitarian catastrophe," the World Food Programme's Thomson Phiri told a UN briefing.

At least 18 million Afghans are facing hunger because of the recent wave of violence, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said on Wednesday at an event hosted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

"We expect more from our regional and international partners," he said.

Updated: August 13th 2021, 11:42 AM
