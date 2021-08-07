Second Afghan provincial capital falls to Taliban within 24 hours

Afghan security personnel patrol after they took back control of parts of Herat city following fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Herat province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. AP Photo

The Taliban Saturday captured Sheberghan city in Jawzjan, the second Afghan provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in less than 24 hours.

"The (government) forces and officials have retreated to the airport," Jawzjan deputy governor Qader Malia told AFP.

The northern city is home to the warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, who only returned to Afghanistan this week from medical treatment in Turkey.

The Taliban have gained vast parts of rural Afghanistan since launching a series of offensives in May to coincide with the start of the final withdrawal of US-led foreign troops.

On Friday, Zaranj city in the south-western province of Nimroz became the first provincial capital to be captured by the Taliban. The city fell "without a fight", according to its deputy governor.

There was more resistance in Sheberghan, several sources told AFP, but an aide to Mr Dostum confirmed the city had been taken.

The Pope's itinerary Sunday, February 3, 2019 - Rome to Abu Dhabi

1pm: departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Abu Dhabi

10pm: arrival at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

Monday, February 4

12pm: welcome ceremony at the main entrance of the Presidential Palace

12.20pm: visit Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Presidential Palace

5pm: private meeting with Muslim Council of Elders at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6.10pm: Inter-religious in the Founder's Memorial

Tuesday, February 5 - Abu Dhabi to Rome

9.15am: private visit to undisclosed cathedral

10.30am: public mass at Zayed Sports City – with a homily by Pope Francis

12.40pm: farewell at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

1pm: departure by plane to Rome

5pm: arrival at the Rome / Ciampino International Airport

The specs: 2019 GMC Yukon Denali Price, base: Dh306,500

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Power: 420hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 621Nm @ 4,100rpm​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Fuel economy, combined: 12.9L / 100km

