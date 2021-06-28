Ethiopia declares unilateral ceasefire in Tigray

War has killed and displaced thousands in eight months

Ethiopia has announced an end to eight months of deadly conflict with an immediate ceasefire in its Tigray region, state media reported on Monday.

The statement came hours after witnesses reported federal government troops were seen leaving Tigray's capital Mekele in large numbers.

The ceasefire “will enable farmers to till their land, aid groups to operate without any military movement around and engage with remnants (of Tigray’s former ruling party) who seek peace,” Ethiopia’s statement said.

The ceasefire will last until the end of the crucial planting season in Tigray in September, Ethiopia said, in a bid to battle a famine threatening the region.

“The government has the responsibility to find a political solution to the problem,” the head of the interim administration AFP reported Abraham Belay said in calling for the cease-fire, adding that some elements within Tigray’s former ruling party are willing to engage with the federal government.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), and Tigray Defence Forces are yet to comment on the announced ceasefire.

The conflict began in Tigray in November, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to the northern region to put down dissident leaders. He said the move was sparked by TPLF attacks on federal forces, but Tigrayans claim tensions had been escalating for months.

Despite promising a swift victory, the conflict raged for eight months, eventually sparking a famine in the region which the UN said left over 350,000 facing famine. Over 40,000 have fled over the border to Sudan, where they are living in dire conditions.

A University of Ghent study found over 2,500 civilians have died in 232 massacres linked to the conflict and thousands more remain unaccounted for.

Humanitarian agencies have decried a lack of access and on Saturday, three Medecins Sans Frontieres employees were murdered in Tigray.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was "hopeful" of an end to the conflict.

"Recent events in the Tigray region of Ethiopia are extremely worrisome. They demonstrate, once again, that there is no military solution to the crisis," Mr Guterres said in a statement, adding he had just spoken to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"I am hopeful that an effective cessation of hostilities will take place. It is essential that civilians are protected, humanitarian aid reach the people in need and a political solution is found."

It comes just days after Ethiopia held what Mr Ahmed hailed as its first 'free and fair' elections, despite a fifth of the electoral being unable to vote. Tigray was excluded from voting entirely, and other regions postponed until later in the year. Results of the poll are expected in coming days.

Agencies contributed to this report

Updated: June 28, 2021 11:18 PM

