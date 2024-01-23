US investing millions to counter terrorism in West Africa

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged $45 million in new funding for security in West Africa while meeting the President of Ivory Coast in Abidjan on Tuesday.

The region has struggled with the rise of several terrorist groups in recent years including Jama’at Nusrat Al Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM), a group affiliated with al Qaeda, and the Islamic State of Greater Sahara.

While the security threat remains most pressing in the Sahel, an area that covers thousands of square kilometres across northern Africa from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea, it has begun to migrate south affecting countries such as Ivory Coast, Benin and Togo.

Ivory Coast, site of one of West Africa’s most robust economies and governments, has become a significant US partner in combating terrorism in the region.

“Cote d'Ivoire [Ivory Coast] is an essential partner for us and for other countries in the region that are trying to move forward,” Mr Blinken said at the opulent Presidential Palace.

“We appreciate particularly the leadership shown by Cote d'Ivoire in countering extremism and violence.”

Since 2022, Washington has contributed nearly $300 million in “stability-focused assistance”, the US State Department said.

“The security of our region is difficult and we appreciate the US for all their support in countering terrorism,” Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said.

Mr Ouattara has been outspoken in his opposition to last summer’s coup in Niger, when the military junta overthrew and jailed the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Niger soldiers declare coup on national TV

At one point Ivory Coast, along with its partners in the Economic Community of West African States, threatened military intervention.

“We noted and applauded the very important leadership of the President in other regional issues, particularly the very hard but important work of trying to return Niger to constitutional order," Mr Blinken said.

Niger had been a crucial partner in the region’s fight against terrorism. The US still has about 1,000 soldiers in Niger and had invested heavily in counter terrorism training in the country.

Following the overthrow, which it took the State Department three months to officially label as a coup, Washington suspended their training programmes, cut aid and repositioned troops.

Mr Blinken is halfway through a four-nation tour of West Africa, where he is trying to assert US leadership and promote American investment in the continent.

“We're here for a very simple reason – because America and Africa's futures, their peoples, their prosperity are linked and joined as never before,” he said.

Mr Blinken will travel to Nigeria later on Tuesday before wrapping his trip in Angola.