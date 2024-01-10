One killed in Al Shabab attack on UN helicopter in Somalia

Al Shabab militants attacked a United Nations helicopter on Wednesday, killing one person and taking six others hostage, Somali officials reported.

Militants attacked the helicopter when it was forced to land in the village of Xindheere in Galmudug state of Somalia, the state's minister of internal security told Bloomberg.

“Two of the seven passengers, one of whom was a Somali national, were able to escape with rifles, but another person who attempted to escape was killed by the militants,” said Mohamed Abdi Aden Gaboobe

“Militants took hostage the remaining individuals after the helicopter crashed,” he said.

He did not specify who had been killed.

"There was an incident involving a UN contracted helicopter that took place today in Somalia," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric at a briefing.

"Response efforts are underway but I think you would understand for the sake of the safety of all those on board, we're not going to say anything more at this point," he said.

Two UN sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that there were nine, rather than seven, people on board the aircraft.

Al Shabab is an extremist group linked to Al Qaeda that has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government since 2006.

The group controls areas of southern and central Somalia.

It has recently suffered setbacks as government forces captured the group's stronghold of Ceel Bur in central Somalia.

However, the group remains far from defeated, and reportedly recently signed a deal with Somali pirates to provide protection in exchange for a cut from ransom received.