Gabon army officers say they have seized power

A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on television in the early hours of Wednesday and said they had taken power, after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo Ondimba had won a third term.

The officers said they were closing Gabon's borders until further notice and dissolving state institutions.

The announcement on the Gabon 24 channel came shortly after the Gabonese Elections Centre declared that Mr Ondimba, who has been in power for 14 years, had won a third term in elections held on Saturday.

Mr Bongo received 64.27 per cent of votes case in the single-round ballot, beating his main rival Albert Ondo Ossa, who won 30.77 per cent of the vote, and 12 other candidates, the head of the electoral authority, Michel Stephane Bonda, announced on state television.

Voter turnout was 56.65 per cent.