Zimbabwe's President Emerson Mnangagwa wins second term

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won a second five-year term, the election commission has said.

The result, announced late on Saturday, came much earlier than expected following another troubled vote in the southern African country with a history of violent and disputed elections.

An opposition party representative said they would reject the results as “hastily assembled without proper verification”.

Mr Mnangagwa's victory meant the Zanu-PF party retained the government leadership it has held since the nation won independence from white minority rule in 1980.

Zimbabwe has had just two leaders in that time, long-ruling autocrat Robert Mugabe and Mr Mnangagwa.

Mr Mnangagwa won 52.6 per cent of the votes in the election, while the main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, 45, got 44 per cent, according to the results released about 48 hours after polls closed.

They are likely to be closely scrutinised after international election observers from the EU, Commonwealth and 16-nation Southern African Development Community raised questions about the environment in the build-up to the vote and pointed to an atmosphere of intimidation against Mr Chamisa’s supporters.

They said they had specific concerns over a ruling party affiliate organisation, Forever Associates of Zimbabwe, which reportedly set up tables at polling stations and took details of people walking into voting booths. The head of the African Union mission, former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, said the FAZ activities should be declared “criminal offences”.

Dozens of vote monitors were arrested on allegations of subversion that government critics said were trumped-up charges.

There were also problems with the actual vote.

The election had been due to be held on Wednesday, but voting was extended to Thursday after delays with the printing of ballot papers. Results were expected on Monday or even Tuesday.

“We reject any results hastily assembled without proper verification,” said Promise Mkwananzi, a representative for Mr Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change Party. “We will advise citizens on the next steps as the situation develops.”

Zanu-PF also retained its parliamentary majority in the election.

Mr Mnangagwa was a vice president under Mr Mugabe before replacing his former ally after a coup in 2017. He then won a disputed election by a razor-thin margin against Mr Chamisa in 2018, a result that caused unrest and deaths on the streets.

International rights groups said there was a crackdown on opposition officials and supporters by Zanu-PF before the latest election. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch alleged that Mr Mnangagwa’s administration used the police and the courts to silence dissent amid rising tensions due to a currency crisis, a sharp increase in food prices, a weakening public health system and inadequate numbers of formal jobs.

Zimbabwe, a country of 15 million people, is renowned for having one of the world's worst economic meltdowns when hyperinflation in 2007-2009 led to the country abandoning its currency.