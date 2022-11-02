Ethiopia and Tigray rebels agree to end hostilities

The Ethiopian government and rebel Tigray forces have agreed to cease hostilities after a two-year conflict which has killed hundreds of thousands.

The agreement was announced by an envoy to the African Union following peace talks in South Africa.

Both sides have agreed on “orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament” along with “restoration of law and order,” “restoration of services” and “unhindered access to humanitarian supplies," former Nigerian president Olesegun Obasanjo said in the first briefing on the peace talks.

"Today is a new beginning for Ethiopia," added Mr Obasanjo.

"This moment is not the end of this process, but the beginning of it," he said from the South African capital of Pretoria.

Implementation of the agreement is to be supervised and monitored by a high-level African Union panel.

For years, the Tigray People's Liberation Front were at the centre of Ethiopian politics, in contrast to the relative percentage of Tigrayans in the country.

Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray in 2020 after accusing the TPLF of attacking federal army camps.

Since then, the fighting in Africa's second most populous country has forced well over two million people from their homes.

Researchers estimate at least 600,000 people have died in Tigray, either as a direct result of the fighting, or from related issues such as famine or the healthcare crisis sparked by the Ethiopian government's blockade on the northern region.

A representative from the Tigray delegation said "painful concessions" were made during the talks to end the conflict, which was set to mark its second anniversary on Thursday.

Since negotiations began last week, intense fighting has continued unabated in Tigray, where government troops backed by the Eritrean army and regional forces have been waging artillery bombardments and air strikes, capturing a string of towns from the rebels.

A five-month ceasefire disintegrated in August and led to an uptick in violence. Both side have accused the other of atrocities, but it is hard to prove any claims due to an ongoing communications blackout and blockade by the Ethiopian government.