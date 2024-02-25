Israel opposition chief Yair Lapid condemns police violence at protest by hostage families

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Outrage grew in Israel on Sunday, after police assaulted protesters in Tel Aviv who were demanding faster government action to secure the release of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Videos showed a policeman beating one of the demonstrators with a baton at the protest on Saturday.

Yair Lapid, the former Israeli prime minister who is now opposition leader, criticised the police crackdown.

“The police violence this evening toward protesters, among them the families of hostages, is dangerous, antidemocratic and cannot continue,” he said.

“The right to protest is a fundamental right, and it cannot be taken from protesters with batons and water cannon.”

Pressure has mounted on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to strike a deal to free the hostages, with thousands gathering in Tel Aviv Saturday at what has come to be known as "Hostages Square" to demand swifter action.

"We think about them [the hostages] all the time and want them back alive as soon as possible," said Orna Tal, whose close friend Tsachi Idan was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz kibbutz.

"We'll protest again and again until they're back," she told AFP.

Families of the hostages have followed the fits and starts of the negotiations with hope and anguish and protests have been a regular occurrence since the war erupted on October 7, following Hamas-led raid into southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

The Palestinian militant group and its allies seized about 240 hostages.

About 130 are thought to remain in Gaza, following a deal to secure the release of some in exchange for a short truce in November last year, and the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Talks have made little progress, hampered in part by Israeli bombardments of Gaza and the assassination of Hamas commanders. About 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in aerial bombing and Israel's ground invasion.

“It feels like Schindler's list. Will he be on the list or not?” Shelly Shem Tov, the mother of Omer, 21, who is held captive, told Israeli Army Radio of her son's chances of being freed in an emerging deal.