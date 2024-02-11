King Charles attends church in first public outing since cancer diagnosis

King Charles III on Sunday attended church with Queen Consort Camilla in his first public outing since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

Walking alongside queen consort and holding an umbrella, the king arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.

The king was seen wearing a brown coat and waving to the public before being greeted by the Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams at about 10.50am.

It comes after Buckingham Palace said the 75-year old king, who acceded to the throne 17 months ago, has a “form of cancer”.

He was diagnosed after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and was investigated while he was being treated for a benign enlarged prostate.

The king has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers as he recuperates at his Sandringham estate in eastern England.

On Saturday the king thanked people for their “many messages of support and good wishes” and said it was “equally heartening” to hear how sharing his diagnosis has helped to promote public understanding of cancer.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Britain's National Health Service reported this week that the king's diagnosis had sparked a surge in online searches for advice about the disease.

The king is continuing some administrative duties and held his weekly audience with the prime minister via phone this week.

A thank you message from His Majesty The King.



Link to full message on the website: https://t.co/BPvxagD179 pic.twitter.com/wAY5XWLLEo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 10, 2024

The monarch is not thought to have prostate cancer, since after his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement the palace said that “a separate issue of concern was noted”, adding subsequent tests had identified “a form of cancer”.

He has generally enjoyed good health, barring injuries from polo and skiing.

Prince William, heir to the throne, has taken on most of the king's duties alongside the king's sister Princess Anne and the queen consort.

The diagnosis has left Prince William, 41, shouldering a heavy royal burden as his wife Catherine continues to recover from a recent abdominal operation.

Prince William also thanked the public for their “kind messages” this week.

The king's estranged younger son Prince Harry flew back to Britain to see the king on Tuesday, adding to this week's drama.

The pair had a 45-minute meeting at the king's Clarence House residence in London before Harry flew back to his home in the US.