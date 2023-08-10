Taliban's treatment of women and girls a crime against humanity, says UN envoy

The Taliban's discrimination against women is a crime against humanity, according to the UN's special envoy for global education, Gordon Brown, who called on the International Criminal Court to investigate and prosecute Afghanistan's leaders.

The former British prime minister said women have suffered most since the fall of Kabul, which led to the Taliban takeover and exclusion of women from education, employment and even public places.

"Of course, all these bans are a form of discrimination. It's probably the most heinous, the most vicious, the most comprehensive abuse of human rights that's taking place around the world today," he told Radio 4's Today show on Thursday morning.

"And it is systematically being inflicted on millions of girls and women across Afghanistan. And that's why the United Nations and others are calling it gender discrimination.

"Some call it gender apartheid, and that's why it's seen as a crime against humanity.

"And it's right then for the International Criminal Court, which has responsibility for dealing with crimes against humanity, to both investigate and to prosecute those people ... responsible for this crime."

Gordon Brown, when he was Britain's prime minister, meets soldiers during a visit to Forward Operating Base Shawqat in Afghanistan in 2010. Getty Images

Mr Brown's comments came as the two-year anniversary approaches of the fall of Kabul and the return of Taliban rule following the withdrawal of Western troops.

Its leaders initially promised a more moderate rule than during their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

But the group has since steadily imposed the same severe interpretation of Islamic law - known as Sharia - on women and girls, rolling out ever harsher restrictions on their freedoms.

Nursing is now almost the only vocation still open to women effectively living under house arrest.

Afghan women and mental health experts have said many women, particularly in urban areas, who gained opportunities in education and work during the 20-year presence of foreign troops and a Western-backed government are now struggling with a deep sense of despair and mental health challenges.

Mr Brown said the evidence against the Taliban's mistreatment of women since the takeover is overwhelming and the UN is preparing to publish an opinion in the next few days as to whether its mistreatment constitutes a crime against humanity in law.

The Labour former prime minister, who was in office from 2007 to 2010, added: "It's very clear that although it's never been prosecuted before, gender discrimination is under the laws of the rules, a crime against humanity.

"In this case, I think the evidence is absolutely overwhelming," he added.

Mr Brown said Muslim majority countries leaders and religious clerics "have the biggest role to play".

"And I would like to persuade them to undertake a big delegation to Afghanistan to meet the clerics and not just the political leaders, to explain to them that Islam is of course a religion that values girls and women's rights, and to press them into removing these bans on education and on employment that is so discriminatory.

Gordon Brown with Afghan village elders at Forward Operating Base Shawqat during his 2010 trip to the Afghanistan. Getty Images

"And as one girl reported to me, you know, 'I'm alive but not living', she said. 'We are denied all the basic rights'."

He said it was possible to prosecute the Taliban while continuing to speak to them. And both the US and UK have sent diplomats to speak to the group.

"That dialogue can continue. But the pressure has got to be that if they're not prepared to move, we will step up," he added.