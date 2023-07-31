French daredevil Remi Lucidi dies after falling from Hong Kong skyscraper

Remi Lucidi, the thrill-seeker and daredevil, has died after falling from the Tregunter Tower in Hong Kong.

Lucidi, 30, known as Remi Enigma on social media, gained notoriety for his unauthorised climbs of various structures across the globe, including buildings, cranes, bridges, pylons and transmitters.

Before his fatal fall from the 68th floor of the 220-metre Tregunter Tower, Lucidi was seen by a maid frantically knocking on the penthouse windows in a bid for help.

Last Thursday, he arrived at the tower at 7.30pm, telling a security guard he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor.

The resident named by Lucidi has since denied knowing him, indicating this was a ruse for bypassing security.

CCTV footage revealed Lucidi exiting the lift on the 49th floor and taking the stairs to the top.

Despite the door to the rooftop being locked, Lucidi forced it open with the intention of capturing a photo from the roof.

He was not discovered until after the tragic fall.

Remi Enigma in Dubai. Photo: Remi Enigma / Instagram

His sports camera, which contained videos of many of his urban climbing escapades, was found at the scene by the police, the South China Morning Post reported.

With more than 3,000 followers on Instagram, Lucidi often shared footage and photos of his high-risk climbing pursuits.

His posts captured him at the top of scaffolding and buildings in numerous countries, including Dubai, Bulgaria and France.

Many of these daring climbs were undertaken without safety harnesses.

Remi Enigma in Lisbon. Photo: Remi Enigma / Instagram

In one example, Lucidi can be seen balanced precariously on the edge of a 298-metre chimney in France.

Six days before his death, he had posted a photo from Times Square in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on his Instagram page, which now features tributes from fans and followers.

He lived in Montpellier, France, but had been staying in Hong Kong.

Before the fatal incident, Lucidi had been staying at a hostel in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. The hostel's owner Gurjit Kaur described him as "friendly, humble, healthy and fit".

“He was happy-faced,” Ms Kaur said. “I feel very sad. He told me he was going to hike a mountain when I asked where he was going. He said he wanted to hike a lot when he was here.”

The French consulate has been informed of his death as a police investigation into the incident continues.