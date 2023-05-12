Imran Khan to appear in court as supporters rally for protest against his arrest

Police in Pakistan imposed an emergency ban on gatherings as supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan planned to march to the capital on Friday in protest against his arrest.

Mr Khan's detention by the military on Tuesday sparked deadly unrest in the nation and was ruled "invalid and unlawful" by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) said thousands of "peaceful Pakistanis" from across the country would gather in Islamabad on Friday in solidarity with their leader.

Mr Khan, a cricket hero turned politician, is scheduled to appear before the Islamabad High Court at 11am (0600 GMT) for a hearing on his petition challenging the anti-corruption action against him, on orders of the top court.

His arrest escalated tensions between the public and military and aggravated instability in the country of 220 million people at a time of severe economic crisis, with record high inflation, anaemic growth and a delayed IMF funding.

His opponents say he was brought to power through a rigged election in 2018 by the generals, but he blames the military for his ousting from office in April last year in a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

The army, Pakistan's most powerful institution having ruled the country directly for almost half its 75-year history through three coups, denied Mr Khan's allegations.

The military issued a warning to Mr Khan's supporters that it will respond firmly if there are further attacks on its assets.

In a statement on Wednesday the army said that the violence on its installations was pre-planned and ordered by the PTI leadership.

The development comes as the government criticised the Supreme Court for releasing Mr Khan from custody.

Ministers vowed to find other ways to arrest him, an indication that the showdown that has fuelled unrest throughout the country is far from over.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a local television station that the former cricket star will be arrested again.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the top court was ignoring the attacks on military and government property by Mr Khan’s supporters.