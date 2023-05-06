Today's best photos: from King Charles's coronation to May's full moon

More from The National:
Friday's best photos: from Ed Sheeran's court win to London Tower Bridge
Thursday's best photos: From a planet's death to US writers' strike
Wednesday best photos: From dress rehearsal for the coronation to a Colombian volcano
Tuesday's best photos: From Jared Leto as Lagerfeld's cat to a gazelle on Saadiyat
Monday's best photos: From Morris dancers to rescued turtles in Indonesia
Sunday's best photos: From visitors at the Great Wall of China to the Pope in Hungary
Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:40 PM