India's Delhi Public School evacuated after bomb threat email

A top school in India's capital Delhi received a bomb threat on Wednesday, causing panic.

The Delhi Public School in south Delhi’s Mathura Road area is one of the most prestigious in the city. It received an email claiming a bomb had been placed on the school premises.

Parents rushed to the school to collect their children, while police cleared the property and teams of bomb disposal experts and dogs launched a search operation. Ambulances were also sent to the school.

Nothing suspicious was found in initial combing and an investigation has begun, police said.

“There is no threat, as no suspicious object was found on the school premises yet. The situation is normal. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and Swat team are sanitising the school buildings,” said Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police in south-east Delhi.

It is the second time in a month that a school in the capital has received a bomb threats by email.

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat on April 12. The school was evacuated and the bomb squad inspected the premises, but it was later found to be a hoax.