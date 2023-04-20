Sealed ancient Egyptian animal coffins give up their secrets

Archaeologists have gained valuable insight into the contents of six sealed ancient Egyptian animal coffins using cutting-edge neutron tomography.

Animals are believed to have been mummified to honour deities, with some representing physical incarnations of the gods while others were used as offerings or even participants in rituals.

Daniel O'Flynn of the British Museum, who led the study published in Scientific Reports, said: “The findings demonstrate the effectiveness of neutron tomography for the study of mummified remains inside sealed metal containers, providing evidence linking the animal figures on top of votive boxes to the concealed remains.”

The coffins, made of copper compounds, were discovered in various locations, including the ancient cities of Naucratis and Tell El Yehudiyeh.

Dating back to between 500-300 BC and 664-332 BC, respectively, the coffins bore figures of lizards, eels, and part-eel, part-cobra creatures with human heads.

Egyptologist Aida Hassan said: “Sealed coffins like these are exceedingly rare, making these findings particularly valuable in understanding ancient Egyptian animal mummification.”

Inside the coffins, researchers found intact skulls similar to North African wall lizard species, broken-down bones and textile fragments believed to be linen.

“Linen was commonly used in ancient Egyptian mummification, and we suspect it was wrapped around the animals before they were placed in the coffins,” explained Dr O'Flynn.

Neutron tomography sheds light on ancient Egyptian animal mummification. AFP

Lead was also discovered in three of the coffins. Dr Hassan noted that “past research has shown that lead was used in love charms and curses, suggesting the metal may have been chosen for its magical properties”.

The study also posited that loops found on the exterior of three coffins may have been used to hang them from shrine or temple walls, statues or boats during religious processions, indicating the deep importance animals played in religious practices.