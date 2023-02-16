Northern Syria faces earthquake aid neglect, warns WHO

The UN's World Health Organisation has said areas of northern Syria controlled by rebel militias and extremist groups are “of greatest concern” because of difficulties agreeing on border crossings for aid and the distribution of relief.

Russia and China support the Syrian government’s assertion that aid should be distributed through co-ordination with Damascus.

The countries support a UN resolution allowing aid to be moved from Turkey across a single crossing point, Bab Al Hawa.

The crossing is not under Syrian government control, but Damascus has since authorised the use of several other border routes.

"It's clear that the zone of greatest concern at the moment is the area of north-western Syria," Mike Ryan, director of the WHO's emergencies programme, told a briefing in Geneva.

"The impact of the earthquake in areas of Syria controlled by the government is significant, but the services are there and there is access to those people.

"We have to remember here that in Syria, we've had 10 years of war. The health system is amazingly fragile. People have been through hell."

Damascus opposes aid going to rebel-held Idlib, saying it undermines the country’s sovereignty.

Aid agencies have called for more crossings to be opened to improve the flow of relief supplies.

An Al Qaeda-linked militant group that controls Idlib, home to nearly one million displaced people, has also obstructed the movement of some aid from government-held territory.

The situation in the north, where more than four million have been displaced by 12 years of war — and are dependent on aid — became more severe following the February 6 earthquake.

Efforts to distribute supplies have been hampered by the effects of the civil war, with at least two attempts to send aid across the front lines into the north-west being disrupted.

At least one aid convoy has reached the area.

During a visit to Damascus after last Monday's quakes, senior WHO officials asked Syrian President Bashar Al Assad to open more crossings on the border with Turkey to ensure aid reaches the area, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Mr Al Assad authorised two more crossings into the north-west Syria on Monday, a move Human Rights Watch has described as "too little, too late".

But Mr Ryan described the opening of the crossing points as a sign "all sides are stepping back and focusing on the needs of the people right now".

"It is an impossibility at times to provide adequate health care in the context of eternal conflict," he said.

"We've seen a huge ramp up of aid. We've seen the deployment of emergency medical teams.

"We've seen all the things that we need to see in a disaster. But this is not sustainable unless we have a more peaceful context in which this can happen more effectively."