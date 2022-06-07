Internet breakdown reported in Africa and Asia after suspected undersea cable damage

Internet connections in parts of Africa and East Asia were noticeably slower on Tuesday, the internet monitoring service Netblocks reported, saying this was likely because of a major breakdown "consistent with a disruption to international transits."

Somalia, Djibouti, Tanzania, Madagascar and Pakistan were among the countries affected, the monitoring service said.

"Ongoing disruption to internet connectivity in multiple countries, with high impact to Africa, Asia and Oceania; the incident is being attributed to outages affecting the AAE1 and SMW5 submarine cable networks," Netblocks wrote on Twitter.

The Asia-Africa-Europe undersea cable, AAE1, is one of four major undersea internet connection cable systems connecting the continents and 19 countries, stretching more than 23,000 kilometres, says a report by the Submarine Telecoms Forum, a telecoms publication that specialises in underwater cables.

About 380 undersea cables form the backbone of the global internet but experts have long given warnings that they are vulnerable to major breakdowns, which in the past have involved ship anchors, collapsing undersea rock formations and tectonic activity.

Pakistan's Telecommunications authority said two cuts to pipelines AAE-1 and SEAMEWE-5 near Egypt have been repaired. Another in the IMEWE pipeline near Italy is still being repaired. It added all internet services in Pakistan had returned to normal.