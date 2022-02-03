Boris Johnson aide Munira Mirza resigns over British PM's Jimmy Savile slur

A close adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned after the British leader accused opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer of allowing notorious paedophile Jimmy Savile to escape justice.

Munira Mirza, who operated as head of policy at 10 Downing Street, the prime minister's office, said she would be stepping down from the position due to the "inappropriate and partisan reference", which was made in parliament last week.

Ms Mirza has been a long-time ally to the prime minister and the pair have had a professional relationship for more than 14 years, dating back to when Mr Johnson was London mayor.

Mr Starmer was the head of the Crown Prosecution Service from 2008 to 2013, later becoming a member of parliament and leader of the Labour Party.

The prime minister was heavily criticised after he said Mr Starmer had “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” during his tenure.

Ms Mirza, 44, denounced the accusation as "scurrilous" in a letter to the prime minster, which was published in the right-leaning Spectator magazine.

“I believe it was wrong for you to imply this week that Keir Starmer was personally responsible for allowing Jimmy Savile to escape justice,” the letter read.

“There was no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion. This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse. You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologise for the misleading impression you gave.

“You are a better man than many of your detractors will ever understand, which is why it is so desperately sad that you let yourself down by making a scurrilous accusation against the Leader of the Opposition.”

Mr Johnson was given little support from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who today said he was sorry to see Ms Mirza leave.

When asked for his reaction to the resignation during a news conference on the energy crisis, he said: "I wouldn't have said it and I'm glad he's clarified his comments."

During an interview on Thursday, Mr Johnson backtracked on the widely criticised and debunked claim that the Labour leader failed to prosecute Savile.

The deployment of the falsehood for political gain further enraged Tory MPs and led to criticism from lawyers representing Savile’s victims.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, addressing opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer in parliament. EPA

Jimmy Savile, a well-known television personality, is considered one of Britain's most prolific child sex abusers, but this was only publicly uncovered following his death in 2011.

Mr Johnson claimed he had not been talking about Sir Keir’s “personal record” when he was director of public prosecutions.

The resignation was welcomed in some parts of the Conservative Party as Ms Mirza was regarded as “too left wing” by some MPs.

“I think that the Prime Minister will personally be disappointed but I don't think that the wider party will be,” said a senior Tory MP.

But he did agree with the advisor's sentiment that Mr Johnson’s accusations over the Savile case were “rather unwise”.

“There is some suggestion that the accusation was entirely unfair. I think the PM should clarify his comments in the House but there is no need to apologise,” he added.

The Tory revolt against Mr Johnson over allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in No 10 was growing, with 13 Conservative MPs calling for his resignation.

Mr Johnson once praised Ms Mirza as a “brilliant thinker” and listed her as one of the five women who had influenced and inspired him the most.

Dominic Cummings, the former chief aide to No 10 who is agitating for the prime minister’s removal, said her resignation is an “unmistakable signal the bunker is collapsing”, adding that the “PM is finished”.