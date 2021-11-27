Netherlands detects 61 Covid infections among travellers from South Africa

A total of 61 people who arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport from South Africa have tested positive for Covid-19, Dutch authorities said on Saturday amid growing alarm worldwide about a new highly transmissible coronavirus variant detected in southern Africa.

The passengers, who arrived aboard two flights on Friday, are being kept in isolation as further tests are conducted to establish if any of them have the new Omicron variant of the virus.

The World Health Organisation named the new variant at a meeting on Friday and declared it be "of concern".

Countries around the world including the UAE have imposed bans on travellers from southern African countries after scientists in South Africa reported the new variant this week.