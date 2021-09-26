Today's best photos: From Pamban island in India to volcano in Spain

End of the road
People visit the south-eastern tip of Pamban Island in Tamil Nadu state, India.
Tango tournament
Sergio Almiron and Laly Torres dance while competing in the final round of the stage category during the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Interception
Baylor University's JT Woods, wearing jersey No 22, intercepts a two-point conversion intended for Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, No 88, in the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Waco, Texas.
End of the Merkel era
A woman reacts prior to casting her vote at a polling station during the election for the German Bundestag, in Gutach, Germany.
Tourists in Egypt
People ride camels past the pyramids in Giza, Egypt.
Kung-fu fighters
Jaafar Zahida, front right, a Palestinian Shaolin Wushu master, trains youths at a playground during a martial arts class in the village of Halhoul, north-west of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.
La Palma lava
People watch lava flowing during the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, in Tijarafe, Spain.