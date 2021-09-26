Today's best photos: From Pamban island in India to volcano in Spain

People watch lava flowing during the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, in Tijarafe, Spain. Photo: Reuters

End of the road

People visit the south-eastern tip of Pamban Island in Tamil Nadu state, India.

AFP

Tango tournament

Sergio Almiron and Laly Torres dance while competing in the final round of the stage category during the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

AP Photo

Interception

Baylor University's JT Woods, wearing jersey No 22, intercepts a two-point conversion intended for Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, No 88, in the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Waco, Texas.

Waco Tribune-Herald via AP

End of the Merkel era

A woman reacts prior to casting her vote at a polling station during the election for the German Bundestag, in Gutach, Germany.

EPA

Tourists in Egypt

People ride camels past the pyramids in Giza, Egypt.

EPA

Kung-fu fighters

Jaafar Zahida, front right, a Palestinian Shaolin Wushu master, trains youths at a playground during a martial arts class in the village of Halhoul, north-west of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

AFP

