Daughter of former Pakistani ambassador to South Korea shot dead

The 22-year-old daughter of former Pakistani Ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Ali Mukadam has been found shot dead in Islamabad, police said on Tuesday.

Noor Mukadam was allegedly killed by suspect Zahir Jaffer, who is said to be the son of a well-known businessman.

A police investigation has been launched.

Mukadam had left home and was with Mr Jaffer, according to initial reports which could not immediately be verified.

Mukadam had not been in contact with her father since Monday morning.

The police in Islamabad have said that Mr Jaffer is a US citizen who had booked a flight to the US on Wednesday. Police said this may be evidence of premeditated murder and an attempted flight from justice.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the spokesman for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed his condolences to Mr Mukadam on twitter, with the hashtag #JusticeForNoor.

Deeply saddened by the murder of the daughter of a senior colleague and former Ambassador of Pakistan. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and I hope the perpetrator of this heinous crime will be brought to justice.#JusticeForNoor — Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri (@Zhchaudhri) July 21, 2021

THE SPECS Engine: AMG-enhanced 3.0L inline-6 turbo with EQ Boost and electric auxiliary compressor Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 429hp Torque: 520Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh360,200 (starting)

South Africa World Cup squad South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (w), JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

