UAE ranked among safest countries in global crime report

JAPAN PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COV​​ID19 No 10 JAPAN: The bustling streets of Tokyo are among the safest in Asia. Japan scored highly for personal safety and respect between individuals. Franck Robichon / EPA (EPA)

The UAE was ranked among the safest countries in the world in a global crime report.

Numbeo listed the country in third place, with Qatar in first and Taiwan in second.

Georgia and Oman - two of the most popular holiday destinations for UAE travellers - were fourth and fifth followed by Hong Kong and Slovenia.

Isle Of Man, Switzerland and Japan rounded up the top ten.

The Emirates previously scored in the top countries for safety, and Numbeo has listed Abu Dhabi as the safest city in the world since 2017.

The bottom of the charts was dominated by war zones and several Central American countries, where gun crime and kidnapping is rampant.

The crowd-sourced global data website published its half-year findings for 2020 this week. It provides twice annual snapshots of the safest cities and countries, along with measuring the cost of living.

It measures countries using a 'crime index' and a 'safety index'.

"We consider crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as being low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as being moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as being high and finally crime levels higher than 80 as being very high," Numbeo said.

The safety index is the opposite of the crime index. “If the city has a high safety index, it is considered very safe," the website said.

The UAE's crime index was 15.4 and its safety index was 84.5, meaning the average resident feels very safe.

At the bottom of the rankings was Venezuela, once the wealthiest country in South America, which has been beset by political turmoil and hyper-inflation. Murder and kidnappings have risen sharply in recent years and it is regarded as particularly dangerous for foreign travellers and investors.

It was ranked 84.36 for crime and 15.64 for safety, meaning the average resident feels extremely vulnerable to crime.

Papua New Guinea, South Africa, Afghanistan and Honduras were next on the list.

Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil, Guyana, El Salvador and Syria comprised the bottom 10.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-HONDURAS-HEALTH-VIRUS NO 129 HONDURAS: Gangs, street violence and corruption have plagued the Central American nation for years. Though the murder rate fell significantly from 87 per 100,000 people in 2011 to 44 per 100,000 in 2019, 13 people are still killed every day on average. Orlando Sierra / AFP (AFP)

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries