'Our stunning Dubai': Sultan Al Neyadi snaps emirate's striking coastline from space

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has photographed the coastline of Dubai from the International Space Station.

The image shows some of the emirate's most striking landmarks, including Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali and The World Islands.

Dr Al Neyadi, 42, has been capturing parts of the UAE and the wider Arab world since arriving at the station on March 3 for a six-month mission.

“Say hello to the place that is a microcosm of the world. Our stunning Dubai as seen from space,” he tweeted on Friday.

Astronauts often taken images of Dubai because its unique landmarks that are clearly visible from low-Earth orbit.

Last year, a Japanese astronaut posted images on Twitter showing the UAE's coastline, including Abu Dhabi city and the human-made islands in Dubai.

During Eid Al Adha, Dr Al Neyadi tweeted a video of himself wearing an Emirati kandura and holding Suhail – the toy mascot of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre – also dressed in the traditional garment.

But it seems he spent most of Eid carrying out duties on the ISS, including maintenance work in an airlock on Wednesday.

A day earlier, the Al Ain native helped a Nasa astronaut load a SpaceX Dragon capsule with 1,632kg of cargo, which departed the station yesterday.

The spacecraft had arrived on June 6, bringing the astronauts new scientific experiments, lab hardware and supplies.

Dr Al Neyadi is due to return to Earth in August.

Sultan Al Neyadi's photo album from space