How to watch Sultan Al Neyadi relocate Dragon capsule at the space station on Saturday

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and three colleagues are scheduled to take part in a Dragon capsule relocation mission on Saturday.

Dr Al Neyadi, Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will dock the spacecraft that took them to the International Space Station on another port on the structure.

This will help clear a dock for a cargo vessel that is expected to arrive in June.

How to watch

Nasa will broadcast the 43-minute-long task by live stream on its website and social media channels to begin at 3pm GST.

They will undock from the space-facing port of the station's Harmony module at 3.10pm and will park at the orbiting lab's forward Harmony port at 3.53pm.

What role will Dr Al Neyadi play in this?

Mr Bowen will serve as the commander of the mission, Mr Hoburg will pilot the spacecraft and Dr Al Neyadi and Mr Fedyaev will be assisting with the manoeuvre.

Dr Al Neyadi and Mr Bowen are stepping out of the ISS a week after their seven-hour spacewalk.

Dr Al Neyadi went into the record books as the first Arab to perform a spacewalk.

The astronauts spent the weekend preparing for the relocation.

“The quartet began Friday on morning by simulating their spacecraft manoeuvres in co-ordination with mission controllers on the ground,” Nasa said on Friday.

“Afterward, the foursome held a space-to-ground conference with the controllers discussing training, procedures and mission readiness.”

Freeing up a parking spot

The CRS-28 cargo mission will arrive in June carrying solar arrays to be installed during a spacewalk that month.

Dr Al Neyadi and Mr Bowen helped prepare a part of the ISS for the installation during their spacewalk on April 28.

