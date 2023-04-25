UAE Moon mission: Live updates as Rashid rover prepares to land

<h2><strong>UAE's Rashid rover set for historic lunar landing bid</strong></h2><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/4/25/9b173088-6522-4921-ad29-42c17f62d8ce.jpg" />\n<figcaption>The UAE's Rashid rover will attempt to land on the Moon on Tuesday evening. Antonie Robertson / The National</figcaption></figure><div></div><p>Welcome to <em>The National's</em> live blog charting the Rashid rover's historic lunar landing attempt this evening.</p><p>It will mark the start of a momentous week for the UAE's space programme, which will be capped off by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi's spacewalk on Friday.</p><p>The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2022/11/09/sending-cargo-to-the-moon-how-private-companies-are-making-it-easier/" target="_blank"> Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander</a> carrying the rover will begin an hour-long landing sequence at 7.40pm GST.</p><p>If the landing is a success, the rover will then descend on to the surface at about 8.40pm.</p><p>The UAE would then become the first Arab nation to have a spacecraft on the surface of another celestial body.</p><p>Ispace, the company which built the mission lander, will leave stream the event on its YouTube channel from 7pm.</p></div>