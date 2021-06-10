UAE and US discuss ways to boost ties at Washington meeting

The UAE and the US have discussed ways to boost relations across key areas.

Space, the environment, and commerce were some of the areas of mutual interest in the spotlight at the eighth US-UAE Economic Policy Dialogue, state news agency Wam reported.

The event was held on Tuesday in Washington, where achievements in women’s economic empowerment, the digital economy, co-operation on economic and social development initiatives and the effectiveness of anti-money laundering efforts were discussed.

The dialogue was opened by Ambassador Marcia Bernicat, senior official for economic growth, energy, and the environment, and the US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood. The Deputy Chief of Mission of the UAE Embassy to the US, Shaima Hussein Gargash, participated, as did numerous officials from both governments.

The two delegations said the US-UAE economic relationship remains close and constructive, with the UAE maintaining its position as the US’ largest trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa for the 12th year in a row.

Both sides also agreed to look for more ways to co-operate.

In 2012, the UAE and US formed the Economic Policy Dialogue, which serves as an annual platform for their governments to promote bilateral trade and investment and a more co-operative business environment.