UAE to suspend flights from Vietnam from June 5

The rules on how long visitors to Abu Dhabi spend in quarantine depend on where they are travelling from.

The UAE from Saturday will suspend entry for travellers from Vietnam.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

"Passengers coming from Vietnam on all flights of national and foreign carriers, as well as transit passengers coming from Vietnam" will be stopped, it said on Twitter, "with the exception of transit flights coming to the country and heading to Vietnam".

The suspension will begin at 11:59pm on Saturday.

Some people will still be allowed to travel, with the strict enforcement of precautionary measures.

These include UAE citizens and their first degree relatives, diplomatic missions between the two countries, official delegations, business planes and golden and silver residency holders, provided they receive prior approval.

Also allowed are those people who can show a certificate proving they have been fully vaccinated with an inoculation approved by the World Health Organisation, and that 28 days have passed since both doses.

‎‏Cargo flights will continue to operate between the UAE and these countries.

Last weekend, Vietnamese Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long announced the discovery a new variant of Covid-19 in the country.

Vietnamese authorities said the mutation was a hybrid of the Indian and British strains, but on Thursday the World Health Organisation said the variant was instead part of the existing Indian strain.

"There is no new hybrid variant in Vietnam at this moment based on WHO definition," Kidong Park, the WHO's representative in Vietnam, told the newspaper Nikkei.

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Bernardo Silva 16', Sterling 57', Gundogan 79' Bournemouth 1 Wilson 44' Man of the match: Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Planes grounded by coronavirus British Airways: Cancels all direct flights to and from mainland China Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific: Cutting capacity to/from mainland China by 50 per cent from Jan. 30 Chicago-based United Airlines: Reducing flights to Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong Ai Seoul: Suspended all flights to China Finnair: Suspending flights to Nanjing and Beijing Daxing until the end of March Indonesia's Lion Air: Suspending all flights to China from February South Korea's Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air and Jin Air: Suspend all flights

Match info: Burnley 0 Manchester United 2

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

