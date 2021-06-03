UAE to suspend flights from Vietnam from June 5

Read also: UAE likely to strike travel corridor deals with Europe and US, says Dubai Airports chief
The UAE from Saturday will suspend entry for travellers from Vietnam.
The announcement was made on Thursday by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.
"Passengers coming from Vietnam on all flights of national and foreign carriers, as well as transit passengers coming from Vietnam" will be stopped, it said on Twitter, "with the exception of transit flights coming to the country and heading to Vietnam".
The suspension will begin at 11:59pm on Saturday.
Some people will still be allowed to travel, with the strict enforcement of precautionary measures.
These include UAE citizens and their first degree relatives, diplomatic missions between the two countries, official delegations, business planes and golden and silver residency holders, provided they receive prior approval.
Also allowed are those people who can show a certificate proving they have been fully vaccinated with an inoculation approved by the World Health Organisation, and that 28 days have passed since both doses.
Cargo flights will continue to operate between the UAE and these countries.
Last weekend, Vietnamese Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long announced the discovery a new variant of Covid-19 in the country.
Vietnamese authorities said the mutation was a hybrid of the Indian and British strains, but on Thursday the World Health Organisation said the variant was instead part of the existing Indian strain.
"There is no new hybrid variant in Vietnam at this moment based on WHO definition," Kidong Park, the WHO's representative in Vietnam, told the newspaper Nikkei.
Manchester City 3
Bernardo Silva 16', Sterling 57', Gundogan 79'
Bournemouth 1
Wilson 44'
Man of the match: Leroy Sane (Manchester City)
British Airways: Cancels all direct flights to and from mainland China
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific: Cutting capacity to/from mainland China by 50 per cent from Jan. 30
Chicago-based United Airlines: Reducing flights to Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong
Ai Seoul: Suspended all flights to China
Finnair: Suspending flights to Nanjing and Beijing Daxing until the end of March
Indonesia's Lion Air: Suspending all flights to China from February
South Korea's Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air and Jin Air: Suspend all flights
Burnley 0
Manchester United 2
Lukaku (22', 44')
Red card: Marcus Rashford (Man United)
Man of the match: Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)
1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY)
2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR)
3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR)
4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ)
5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA)
6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA)
7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY)
8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY)
9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA)
10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)
BMW M8 Competition Coupe
Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8
Power 625hp at 6,000rpm
Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm
Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto
Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec
Top speed 305kph
Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km
Price from Dh700,000 (estimate)
On sale Jan/Feb 2020
Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500
Engine: 5.0-litre V8
Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm
Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km
