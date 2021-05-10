Stranded sailors: 'Mt Iba' tanker crew to leave Dubai on repatriation flights

The crew of the abandoned merchant tanker Mt Iba are set to fly home to their families after four years stranded in the Gulf.

Sailing into Dubai Maritime City (DMC) port marked an end to a ordeal that made headlines around the world.

The Mt Iba, a 5,000-tonne Panama-flagged shipping vessel, washed ashore in Umm Al Quwain in January after breaking free from its anchorage in rough weather.

The ship had sat anchored off the UAE coast since 2017 after owners Alco Shipping hit financial problems.

Quote Our bodies are damaged and our minds are damaged. But we are not angry anymore, we just want this to end

It was finally sold in March, so the crew could be paid 80 per cent of what they were owed, amounting to about $170,000.

Now the five crew members – three from India, one from Pakistan and another from Myanmar – can finally return home on flights after arriving in Dubai.

First engineer Nay Win, 53, said all crew members hope to get on repatriation flights over the next week.

"I have spoken to my family in Myanmar, there is a lot of trouble there, but I just want to go home," he told The National, seated in the ship's cramped mess hall.

“I am looking forward to cooking some vegetables with my family.

“I have been told there is a repatriation flight to Myanmar on May 11.

“I am tired, and have no energy left to work onboard this ship. When I go home, I will retire from the sea,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the spotlight on the plight on seafarers and merchant ship sailors, their vulnerability and the shortcomings in international shipping laws and standards.

The physical affects of living in such a harsh environment for so long are beginning to show.

Second engineer Vinay Kumar, 31, and the ship’s cook Monchand Sheikh, 26, have complained of skin rashes and painful blisters caused by the heat, sea air and salt that covered the ship.

Mr Sheikh, who wanted to earn enough money to build his parents a home, gets persistent headaches and has difficulty sleeping.

“Pain in the back of my head comes and goes, I want to see a doctor when I [get] onto land,” he said.

“Our bodies are damaged and our minds are damaged.

“We look like stone, but we are not angry anymore, we just want this to end.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 na24 JAN Sailors Second engineer Vinay Kumar, 31, has not been paid since 2017 for his time on board the 'MT Iba', now washed up in Umm Al Quwain. Nick Webster (Nick Webster)

The men will get a health check as per maritime protocols once they end their contracts.

Each member has also had to deal with heartbreaking family issues, thousands of miles from home.

While second engineer Riasect Ali’s wife needed cancer treatment, Mr Kumar lost his grandmother last month to Covid-19 in India.

The tanker washed ashore in Umm Al Quwain on January 21, but its new owners took weeks to recover the vessel and refloat it so it could return to sea.

Counselling for sailors

It spent several more weeks at anchorage while the crew’s paperwork was completed.

All of the crew members are returning to an uncertain world and without UAE residency papers they are not eligible for a vaccine before they fly.

Psychological counselling will be offered from the Mission to Seafarers charity to help them reintegrate into their families.

“It took a lot longer to remove from the beach than we thought,” said Mr Kumar, who is looking forward to playing cricket with his son Mukund, three, and daughter Nabia, six.

“They used one tug boat at first and when that didn’t work they brought in a second boat that also became stuck.

“We thought we would never leave. When we could finally return to sea it was a huge relief for us all.

“I was sleeping and I felt the ship shaking. It woke me up and when we started to move it was an incredible feeling.

“When we sailed into Dubai this week, it was like seeing the gates of heaven. We know now that we will be home soon," he said.

“Hopefully, nothing else will go wrong and we can sign off.”

The youngest of the crew, Nirmal Singh Bora, is just 22 and had taken his first job at sea on board the Mt Iba.

An international document to support seafarers when owners abandon a ship has been created by UK lawyers supported by international charity Human Rights at Sea.

The 24-page charter is designed to help sailors resolve their legal status, but does not recommend any amendments to current maritime laws.

“For too long seafarers have been treated like commodities, rather than human beings,” said Andy Bowerman, regional director for the Mission to Seafarers in Dubai.

“There are international maritime laws and some of these common issues can be resolved under existing legislation.

“There are conversations going on about how to change the maritime legislation in the Gulf to ensure seafarers are given priority over other creditors."

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

QUALIFYING RESULTS 1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1:35.271.

3. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:35.332.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.497.

5. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:35.571.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.815.

7. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:35.963.

8. Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:36.046.

9. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:36.065.

10. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:36.242. Eliminated after second session 11. Esteban Ocon, France, Renault, 1:36.359.

12. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 1:36.406.

13. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:36.631.

14. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:38.248. Eliminated after first session 15. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:37.075.

16. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:37.555.

17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 1:37.863.

18. George Russell, Great Britain, Williams Mercedes, 1:38.045.

19. Pietro Fittipaldi, Brazil, Haas Ferrari, 1:38.173.

20. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams Mercedes, 1:38.443.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country's history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

How to join and use Abu Dhabi's public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library's electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day 'Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience' which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world's four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

