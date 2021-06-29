Hundreds of Mercedes cars recalled in the UAE

More than 600 Mercedes vehicles have been recalled in the UAE. Reuters.

More than 600 Mercedes cars have been recalled over a potential fault.

Gargash Enterprises, which distributes Mercedes in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said 623 vehicles were being recalled because of a potential manufacturing issue that could cause the oil feed line to the turbocharger to leak.

Six other cars are also to be returned to the company because they contain faulty fire extinguishers.

The vehicles affected by the oil feed line recall were the E-Class, G-Class, S-Class and AMG GT four-door models manufactured between 2018 and 2020.

Gargash Enterprises said the affected cars would be inspected and “any necessary rectification work will be free of charge for the customers.”

It said all customers who own an affected vehicle would be contacted to arrange to have their cars inspected.

An oil leak in a car, especially around the engine, can increase the risk of fire.

The model affected by the potential fire extinguisher fault was the AMG GT.

The recall was not limited to the UAE – Mercedes owners worldwide have been advised to have their vehicles inspected.

More than 2,500 vehicles were recalled in the US alone.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

