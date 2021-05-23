Built in the UAE: world’s largest superyacht made of composite material launched in Dubai

Related: At sea with UAE female boat captain Patricia Caswell: 'Have confidence in what you do'

A UAE company has launched the world’s largest superyacht made from composite materials.

Gulf Craft's flagship superyacht, Majesty 175, is 54 metres in length with a beam of 9.6 metres and was produced in the company's boatyard in Umm Al Quwain.

The sleek yacht, with its wood-panelled interior, was built using composite materials such as carbon fibre and vinyl ester. The shallow draft also enables close beach access.

It has a five-metre infinity pool, a lounge that can be converted to a sun deck, seven staterooms and accommodation for 10 crew members.

The yacht was launched by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Sports Council, during its world premiere at Dubai Harbour.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed toured the superyacht as it ventured into the Arabian Gulf, demonstrating its top-notch stability and manoeuvrability on the high sea. Dubai Media Office

The yacht, which was unveiled late last year, took four years to build and has completed a series of sea trials.

Superyachts are luxury vessels that are at least 24 metres long and are manned by a professional crew.

Also referred to as megayachts, the vessels have become popular among wealthy tourists during the pandemic.

Mohammed Al Shaali, chairman of Gulf Craft, said the launch indicated the appeal of the country as a major yachting hub.

“Gulf Craft invested nearly four years of effort in building this vessel, quicker than the normal timeframe, despite the challenges of the pandemic,” he said.

"With the regional premiere of the Majesty 175 at Dubai Harbour, we are reiterating the appeal of the country as a full-fledged yachting destination."

Mr Al Shaali said it demonstrated the company’s capability to manufacture world-class vessels.

The lightweight material will aid cruising in low-draft waters, allowing for quicker beach access, a key element sought by yacht enthusiasts.

Gulf Craft has built more than 10,000 yachts and boats, ranging in length from 9.5 to more than 50 metres, at its premises in the UAE and the Maldives.

Ahmed Al Khaja, chief executive officer of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said the launch of a superyacht during a pandemic showed the country’s ability to remain at the forefront of the world’s recommended safe travel destinations.

“The new state-of-the-art vessel highlights Dubai’s position as a leading hub for cruise tourism and the global maritime industry, as well as the UAE’s proven track record in the boat building sector based on innovation and excellence,” he said.

The yacht was docked at Dubai Harbour, which has not yet officially opened, although several privately owned yachts are moored off it.

When fully operational, the harbour will have 1,100 berths for yachts of up to 160 metres in length.

The vast marina, near Bluewaters Island and The Palm, Jumeirah, is managed by luxury marina group D-Marin Dubai.

It will have restaurants, hotels, residences, a crew club, independent fuel pumps and a helipad.

Dubai Harbour’s cruise liner terminals will have a combined floor area of almost 2.8 square kilometres.

