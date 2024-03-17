Dubai’s RTA expands project to speed up reaction time to road accidents

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has announced the expansion of the Traffic Incident Management Unit project with Dubai Police.

The project looks to help the deployment of rapid response vehicles to ensure their quick arrival at accident sites, aiming for a response time of 10 minutes and a clearance time of 15 minutes.

It also aims to minimise secondary accidents, enhance traffic flow, and speed up road clearance procedures.

By the end of 2024, four additional main road corridors will be integrated into the project, which will increase the coverage from 13 to 17 traffic corridors and streets. The expansion extends the total road covered by the Unit to 951km in both directions.

“The Traffic Incident Management project jointly run with Dubai Police offers exceptional services to motorists, including addressing vehicle breakdowns, swift management of accident scenes, and restoring normal traffic flow,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the RTA.

The RTA and Dubai Police are working to make the emirate's roads safer. Antonie Robertson/The National

“The scope of the project also covers implementing temporary traffic diversions in the surrounding areas, aiding motorists, and providing traffic management support during events.

The expansion applies to the following roads:

Airport Street

Al Khail Road (Phase I from the Business Bay crossing to Ras Al Khor Road)

Al Khail Road (Phase II from Ras Al Khor Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road)

Al Rabat Street

Al Wasl Street

Al Yalayis Street

Dubai – Al Ain Road

Emirates Road

Expo Road

Hessa Street

Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road

Jumeirah Street

Ras Al Khor Street

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street

Sheikh Zayed Road (encompassing Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Ittihad Road)

Umm Suqeim Street

"The project is set to shorten the clearance time for minor incidents by 35 per cent, cut down congestion and related expenses by 25 per cent, and diminish the frequency of secondary incidents,” explained Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri of Dubai Police.

"The goal is to position Dubai as a city characterised by safety and stability, where development is built on safeguarding lives and properties," he added.

