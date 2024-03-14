Dubai’s RTA boosts drainage and street lighting in four locations

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has completed construction works on roads in Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesaili and Hatta.

The project improved the infrastructure at all four locations, with a focus on drainage, street lighting and pavements.

Works spanned 35km in total: 18km of roadwork, and the addition of lighting poles along another 17km of existing streets.

Below is a breakdown of changes to expect in each area.

— RTA (@rta_dubai) March 13, 2024

Margham

Roads have been extended by 5km in an area along Dubai-Al Ain Road, near Skydive Dubai. Works include pavements, rainwater drainage networks and street lights. The project serves more than 1100 residents.

Lehbab

Pavements have been extended by 4km along with infrastructure works of rainwater drainage and street lights. The project also covers lighting works of the existing streets extending 2km at the Dubai-Hatta Road beside Lehbab Camels’ Racetrack. The project serves more than 3,000 residents.

Al Lesaili

This project includes street lighting works for the existing roads at Saih Assalam near the Last Exit and Al Qudra Lakes over 7km. It serves about 2,900 residents.

Hatta

A stretch of about 2km-long road has been constructed at Suhaila in Hatta, in addition to infrastructure works including rainwater drainage and street lights. It serves about 6,000 residents.

“The project reflects the RTA’s commitment to upgrading the infrastructure of roads, street lights, and rainwater drainage systems in residential communities,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the RTA.

It comes after about six months’ worth of rain fell across the UAE last weekend, as a major storm swept through most of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology said on Sunday that almost 60mm of rain fell in Dubai, while 78mm – the highest recorded in the country – fell over Khatam Al Shaklah in Abu Dhabi.

The Fujairah neighbourhood of Al FarFar recorded 77.4mm of rainfall, while Al Ain hit 25.4mm, the centre said.

The UAE's average rainfall is less than 100mm a year.

