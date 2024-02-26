Ras Al Khaimah to tighten laws for traffic offences and car impoundment from March 1

Reckless drivers will soon have to pay up to Dh20,000 ($5,445) for the release of cars that are impounded for serious traffic offences in Ras Al Khaimah.

The new traffic rules, which come into effect on March 1, increase the release fees and number of days cars can be impounded when road laws are broken.

The change is aimed at bolstering road safety and reduce dangerous driving in the emirate, the force said on Monday.

Drivers are fined for committing any road traffic offence in the UAE and, depending on the severity, their vehicle can be impounded for various lengths of time.

Below is a list of what your car can be impounded for in Ras Al Khaimah and what you can expect to pay for its release.

Participating in road races without a number plate or with a tampered plate – impounded for 120 days and a fine of Dh20,000

Participating in road races without permission from Ras Al Khaimah Police – impounded for 90 days and a fine of Dh10,000

Participating in an unauthorised parade – impounded for 15 to 120 days and a fine of Dh10,000

Performing a stunt in a way that endangers people's lives – impounded for 120 days and a fine of Dh10,000

Modifying a vehicle to increase speed and noise levels – impounded for 60 days and a fine of Dh5,000

Driving a recreational motorbike or quad bike on a paved road – impounded for 90 days and a fine of Dh3,000

Driving a vehicle causing high levels of pollution – impounded for 30 days and a fine of Dh3,000

The impoundment time and release fees are doubled if the motorist is caught reoffending within one year.

Existing traffic fines will have to be paid on top of the new fees, which have been introduced solely to release cars that have been impounded for traffic offences.

Ministry of Interior figures from 2022 showed more than 3,000 crashes across the UAE led to the deaths of 343 people, with 5,045 being injured.

Maj Gen Ali Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, urged motorists to follow traffic laws.

“The officers are ready to implement the new regulation by raising awareness to drivers through social media channels," he said.

"The new regulations will encourage motorists to follow traffic laws for safer roads."